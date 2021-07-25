Melissa LeBlanc

Melissa Mayea LeBlanc, a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend to many, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was 55 years old.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Melissa’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia. Fr. Keith Landry, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, Melissa will be laid to rest at Perpetual Park Cemetery in her home town of Franklin.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. dismissal.
Melissa was born on May 28, 1966, in Franklin to the late Earl Mayea and the late Joyce Hebert Mayea and was the youngest of seven children born to that marriage. She was a 1984 graduate of Franklin Senior High School and attended college for a few years. She has worked with various local restaurants from her early years, and would eventually begin a career in management with McDonald’s and the Miller family that would span over 25 years. Melissa loved her career, her work family and her customers and looked forward to going to work. There was never a time that you visited her restaurant in Franklin or New Iberia and you weren’t met with a wonderful smile and a warm greeting.
Outside of her career, Melissa enjoyed arts and crafts and cooking. Her children recall the many beautiful crafts she made, and her favorite tool, her Cricut. Her talent was evident as she made many gifts of shirts, decorative mugs and glasses and anything she could customize for her family or friends. Clyde spoke of her delicious cooking with a smile and said they all enjoyed so many wonderful meals together. When asked what meant most to Melissa, they all said “Faith, family and friends.” She had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up the room. She leaves a legacy of love and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Rest well Melissa for we will meet again.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband and best friend of 33 years, Clyde J. LeBlanc Sr.; her children Ashley Geerts (Chris) and Lance Michael LeBlanc; her precious granddaughter Annamae Grace Geerts; her mother-in-law, Bernice Tabb LeBlanc; her brothers and sisters Chad Mayea (Andrea), Byron Mayea (Cindy), Elaine Savoie and Nora Jones (Herman); her in-laws, Mike LeBlanc, Sheila Clements, Robert LeBlanc, Norma Dubois, Terry LeBlanc, Jerry LeBlanc and Billy LeBlanc; a brother-in-law Johnny Ledet; a host of nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs Roxie and Eggo.
She was preceded in death by her son Clyde Joseph LeBlanc Jr.; her parents, Earl and Joyce Hebert Mayea; two sisters, Shelly Mayea and Rhoda Mayea Boudreaux; father-in-law, Lee St. Paul LeBlanc; two brothers-in-law, Tommy Savoie and Clint Clements; and a sister-in-law, Tammy Ledet.
Those serving as pallbearers are Clyde LeBlanc Sr., Chris Geerts, Daylin LeBlanc, Mitchell Dubois, Zachary Harrington and Lucas Harrington. Honorary pallbearers are Lance LeBlanc, Chad Mayea, Byron Mayea, C J Clements and Bobby Buck.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.