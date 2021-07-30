A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Melinda Brown, 57, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Zachary Mitchell Sr. officiating. She will await the resurrection in Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, Melinda transitioned at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Broderick Brown, Kenneth Landry Jr., Deondrick Brown and Herman Brown, all of New Iberia; four daughters, Kamaria Brown, Jatasha Brown, Latydra Brown and Kennaeshia Brown, all of New Iberia; one sister, Lois Ann Brown of New Iberia; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded by her parents, Herman and Lorraine Brown; maternal grandparents, Robert and Lillian Lindsey; a special loving pet, Cocoa Brown; one aunt, Norma Curley; and three uncles, Adam Curley, James Lindsey and William Lane.
Active pallbearers are Angela Williams, Sharron Fuselier, Eva Daniels, Josalyn Brown, Shantel Johnson, Nicole Delahoussaye, Antoinette Perry and Latydra Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Kamaria Brown, Jatasha Brown, Kennaeshia Brown, Anjana Perry, Cynthia Matthews, Kiiursti Brown and Lois Ann Brown.
