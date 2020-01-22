Melanie Ansley Aymond

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in La Chapelle de Martin and Castille in Lafayette for Melanie Ansley Aymond, 63, who passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence in New Iberia.

Entombment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin and Castille’s Downtown location on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include three daughters, Casey Peltier (Jason), Gina McClurkan (Andy) and Jamie Nicholls (Chris); her mother, Felicia Thompson Ansley; her three sisters, Phyllis Gambino, Kim Pourciau and Michelle Bishop; her two brothers, Michael Ansley and Everett Ansley III; and four grandchildren, Stephen Peltier, Halli Peltier, Kailee Harris and Ryan McClurkan.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald P. Aymond; her father, Everett Ansley Jr.; and her maternal grandmother, Armide Thompson.

For a full and more detailed obituary and to sign the guestbook, please visit www.mourning.com.

Martin and Castille - Downtown - 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 234-2311.

To send flowers to the family of Melanie Aymond, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Downtown Location
330 St. Landry St.
Lafayette, LA 70506
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Melanie's Visitation begins.
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
8:00AM-10:30AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Downtown Location
330 St. Landry St.
Lafayette, LA 70506
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Melanie's Visitation begins.
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
La Chapelle de Martin & Castille
330 St. Landry St.
Lafayette, LA 70506
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Melanie's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments