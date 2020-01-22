Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in La Chapelle de Martin and Castille in Lafayette for Melanie Ansley Aymond, 63, who passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence in New Iberia.
Entombment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin and Castille’s Downtown location on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until time of services.
Survivors include three daughters, Casey Peltier (Jason), Gina McClurkan (Andy) and Jamie Nicholls (Chris); her mother, Felicia Thompson Ansley; her three sisters, Phyllis Gambino, Kim Pourciau and Michelle Bishop; her two brothers, Michael Ansley and Everett Ansley III; and four grandchildren, Stephen Peltier, Halli Peltier, Kailee Harris and Ryan McClurkan.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald P. Aymond; her father, Everett Ansley Jr.; and her maternal grandmother, Armide Thompson.
For a full and more detailed obituary and to sign the guestbook, please visit www.mourning.com.
Martin and Castille - Downtown - 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 234-2311.