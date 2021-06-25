ST. MARTINVILLE — Meghan L’Neese Anthony entered eternal rest on June 14, 2021, at Ochsner Hospital with her loving mother by her side.
Megh–an’s courageous journey homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11a.m. at Notre Dame Church in St. Martinville. The family request visiting hours be observed from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Pellerin Funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 am. Rev. Abelardo Gabriel will officiate the funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum.
She is survived by her mother, Janise Anthony; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Valsin Anthony of St. Martinsville; aunt Jackie (nanny) and aunt Charlotte Anthony of Baton Rouge; uncle Darrel Anthony of New Iberia and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Clarence J. Anthony; paternal great grandparents, Wilbert and Lena James Anthony and maternal great-grandparents, Eugene, Sr. and Ophelia Valsin.
Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Pellerin Funeral Home, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111.