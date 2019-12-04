Mazel Menard Meyers

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Claude J. Meyers, the former Mazel Menard, age 90, at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Harrington officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday until service time.
A native of Broussard and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Meyers passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Belle Teche Nursing Home.
She is survived by her son, Francis Meyers and wife Peggy of New Iberia; daughter, Jenny Menard and husband Wilson “Sonny” Menard of New Iberia; Grandchildren, Amy Meyers Allen and husband Stan; Sheila Meyers Farrow; Monica Meyers; Johnny Meyers Jr.; Michelle Babineaux; Stacie Simon; Yvette Menard Bryars; Pamela Menard and Jacqueline Menard; great grandchildren, Dr. Alayna Allen Clark and husband Tony; Rachel Allen; Jessica Allen; Stan Allen, III; Ariana Sullivan; Joshua Baldwin; Jory Baldwin and Logan Bryars; one brother, Francis Menard; one sister, Lorraine Menard Girouard and her daughter in law, Gwen Chauvin Meyers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude J. Meyers; parents, Homer and Azilda Girouard Menard; her children, Claude Meyers Jr., Lisa Meyers, James Meyers, Johnny Meyers and Russell Meyers; her brothers, Lennis, Lloyd, Joe, Harold, Cypriene, Eugene and Whitney Menard and her sisters, Evelyn Theriot, Theresa Meyers and Jerry Lynn Jones.
Pallbearers will be Stan Allen II, Stan Allen, III, Tony Clark, Jory Baldwin, Josh Baldwin, Chris Beisser and Jacob Johnson. Wilson Menard, Terry Beisser, Ronald Romero and Bob Theriot will serve as honorary pallbearers.