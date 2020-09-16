Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Mayo Joseph Romero Jr., 71, who passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will be at a later date.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the Officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday.
A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 12 p.m. on Friday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mayo Joseph Romero, Jr. was born on October 25, 1948, to the late Mayo, Sr. and Bernice Esteve Romero, and proudly served our country in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam Era. Mayo was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He owned and operated Romero’s Maintenance, and he thoroughly enjoyed taking care of people’s lawn care needs. He was a hard worker, a great storyteller and had a magnetic personality. He was proud of his children, and absolutely adored his grandchildren (he was the best “Poppy” ever!). Mr. Romero was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mayo is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Debbra Thorne Romero; four children, Joey and spouse Kourtnie Romero of Lake Charles, Josette and spouse Jarrad LeBlanc of New Iberia; Damian and spouse Ashley Romero of Youngsville, and Tanya and spouse Tom Lott of Denham Springs; two sisters, Bernice Borel of St. Martinville and Mary Catherine and spouse Luther Simon of Hammond; and six grandchildren, Ally LeBlanc, Shawn LeBlanc, Chase LeBlanc, Tatum Romero, Ridge Romero, and Kelsey Lott.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
