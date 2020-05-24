Maydelle Frederick Peltier

LOREAUVILLE — Maydelle Frederick “Ta Taunt” Peltier, 100, a resident of Loreauville passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Maydelle was born January 1, 1920, the daughter of Meance Frederick and Cecile Melancon.
Maydelle married her loving companion Clarence “Sook” Peltier Sr. in 1937 and raised two sons, Clarence and Rogers.
Maydelle enjoyed traveling for summer vacations and weekends, cooking for friends and family, and spending time outdoors tending to her plants and garden. She loved raising barnyard animals; from cows to goats, pigs, ducks, and chickens. To say she loved and was loved by many would be an understatement. Maydelle cared for and touched so many lives. She lived to serve others and shined in that role.
She will be sadly missed by her two sons, Clarence Peltier Jr. and wife Linda of Galveston, Texas and Rogers Peltier of Loreauville; one brother, Ernest Broussard; two grandsons, Randall, and Chris and wife Lori; and one great grandchild, Dylan.
Maydelle was preceded in death by her parents, Mayonce and Cecile Frederick; brothers Remi Melancon, Claven Frederick, Harry Frederick, Cecile Viator and Bernice Chatagnier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00PM Monday, May 25th, 2020 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Loreauville.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 25, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville from 9 a.m. until service with a Rosary at 11 a.m.
Following the Mass Maydelle will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Landmark of Acadiana and Lourdes Hospice for their extraordinary care and support.
