Max L. Deckard

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Max L. “Speedy” Deckard, 86, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2021, in Wichita, Kansas.

A celebration of life and scattering of ashes is being planned for a later date.

Max was born August 21, 1935, In Vivian and spent most of his early life in Shreveport.

He is mourned by sons Stuart C. Deckard (Amanda) and Iain E. Deckard (Lisette); siblings Nancy Deckard (Leo Sufka) and Jon Deckard (Iris Davis); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by Margaret M. Deckard and Margie K. Deckard; and his brother James (Freddy) Deckard.

To plant a tree in memory of Max Deckard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments