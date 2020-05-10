Private services will be held for the immediate family of Mavely DeRouen Migues, 92, who passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, in New Iberia.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Migues was born May 25, 1927, to the late Walter and Felicie Delahoussaye DeRouen. She retired from Cleco with over 30 years of service and volunteered daily at Consolata Nursing Home. She enjoyed working word search puzzles, going to the casino and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son Edward Stefan Migues and wife, Rita, of New Iberia; brothers E.J. DeRouen and wife Shirley of Franklin and Jimmy DeRouen and wife Peggy of New Iberia; sisters Shirley Segura and husband Patrick of New Iberia and Jeanette Richard of New Iberia; grandchildren Dolly Migues, Johnny Migues, Jammie Migues Gibson, Gina Migues Chevalier, John Fassen III, Joseph Reed Fassen, Michael Fassen Sr. and Jennifer Flores; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Reed J. Migues; daughter Dolly Faye Migues Fassen; sisters Mable Bailey and Mary Mestayer Desormeaux; brother J.C. DeRouen; grandchildren Edward S. Migues Jr., and Amy Migues; and great-grandson Jaxon Thomas Migues Chevalier.
Pallbearers will be Gina Chevalier, Johnny Migues, Edward Migues, Luis Chevalier and Jason Desormeaux.
