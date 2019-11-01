Matthew Vital

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Matthew “Pop” Vital, 60, at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Onuegbe, celebrant.
Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
A resident of Loreauville, he passed at 11:05 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Enola Doucet Vital of New Iberia; two sons, Matthew Jacob (Ebony) of New Iberia and Jeremy Paul Goins (Melissa) of Abbeville; four brothers, St. Paul Vital Jr. (Eva) and Patrick Bouvier Vital (Rhonda) of New Iberia, Joseph Allen Vital of Loreauville and James Michael Vital of Saint Martinville; three sisters, Margaret Antoine (Ronald) of Loreauville, Hattie Doucet and Nichole Doucet of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Spencer Mitchell, Kydrick Vital, Ariyan Jacob, Jedan Jacob and Ahneesa Goins; three godchildren, Kamryn Doucet, Keith Vital and David Anthony Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, St. Paul Vital Sr.; three brothers, John Russell Vital Sr., Isaias “Ike” Vital Sr. and Jude Dennis Vital Sr.; one sister, Emma Jean Vital; maternal grandparents, Joseph Beasley Doucet and Yola Doucet; and paternal grandparents, Robert Vital and Vesta Vital.
Active Pallbearers are Jeremy Goins, Patrick Vital, Keith Vital, Nicholas Doucet, Ronald Antoine Jr. and St. Paul Vital III.
Honorary Pallbearers are St. Paul Vital Jr., Joseph Allen Vital, James Michael Vital, The Original Sluggers Baseball Team and nephews of the deceased.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.