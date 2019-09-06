“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith“
2 Timothy 4:7
A memorial service will be held for Matthew Jones, 57, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St. in New Iberia.
Matthew “Pupsie” Jones was born January 28, 1962, in Lafayette to parents Matthew George and Amelia Celestine Jones.
On Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. at the Carpenter’s House in Baton Rouge, our beloved Matthew answered the Master’s call to his eternal home; the gates opened and Matthew took his wings and flew to his new home.
Matthew leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Karen Ann Jones of New Iberia; one half-sister, Gloria Abraham; two half-brothers, Noel and Edward Abraham, both of New Iberia; two aunts, Willie Mae Gaines and Floretha Jones, both of Las Vegas, Nevada; five nieces, three nephews, 25 great-nieces and nephews, six great-great-nieces and nephews, a host of cousins, relatives; two best friends, Savonte Batiste and Schantel Jackson; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew George and Amelia Celestine Jones; four siblings, Diane Patterson, Linus Jones, Ruth Cannon and Nora Alexander; one nephew, Brian Ciro; one niece, Jaquiste Bailey; and maternal grandparents, Junius and Nora Jones.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.