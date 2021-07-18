Matthew Babineaux

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Matthew Joseph Babineaux, 63, who passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Lafayette.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Monday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Matthew Joseph Babineaux was born in New Iberia on Dec. 25, 1957, to the late George and Rita Judice Babineaux. He was a graduate of NISH, then attended SLCC where he studied to be a diesel mechanic. He was easy going, an awesome friend and a great mechanic. He loved his dog Bella. A loving father and grandfather, Matthew will be deeply missed.
He is survived by two daughters, Genee Romero and Monique Derouen (Nicholis); sister Phyllis Babineaux (Vernon Trahan); two grandchildren, Baylee Renee Romero and Aubree Rose DeRouen; and his friend of 59 years, Phillip Trahan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother George Babineaux Jr.; sister Cynthia Babineaux Lopez; brother-in-law Lester Lopez; and his son-in-law Rene Romero Jr.
Pallbearers will be Nick DeRouen, Vernon Trahan, Brian Broussard, Phillip Trahan, Pat Breaux and Brian Minvielle.
Honorary pallbearer will be Shane Thibodeaux.
