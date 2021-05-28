Matilda Parker

JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Matilda D. Parker, the former Matilda Duchane, 86, at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Saint Peter United Methodist Church with Pastor Darlene Moore officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, she transitioned from labor to reward at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Matilda accepted Christ as her Savior and became a member of Saint Peter United Methodist Church where she was a faithful member of the Chancel Choir, United Methodist Women Organization, served as a Sunday School Teacher, Christian Education Teacher, Finance Department and Vacation Bible School Director and was an officer. She graduated from Grambling State University and retired as an Educator for the St. Mary Parish School System with 30 years of service. For many years, she was a member of the Lucinda Pierre Chapter No. 32 Order of Eastern Stars and the Franklin Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Benny B. Parker of Jeanerette; one son, Gregory Parker (Stacey) of Jeanerette; two daughters, Lillian Parker Savoy of Carencro and Benifred Parker of Jeanerette; five grandchildren, Grashal Parker, Charonda Parker, LaRashea Parker, LaQuana Savoy and LaQwesha Savoy; four great-grandchildren, Christian Thomas, Khiley Franklin, Khylan Franklin and Khennedy Franklin; one brother, Willie “Pop” Wilson Jr. of Jeanerette; two special nephews, Carl Patrick Duchane and Sidney Vilo Jr. of Jeanerette; one brother-in-law, Obie Parker of the Philippines; and one special friend, Delores B. Wallace of Jeanerette, as well as other relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Duchane Jr. and Sadie Evans Duchane; stepmother, Edna Anderson Duchane; one sister ,Rose Lee Duchane Alexander; and one special niece, Sadie Marie Duchane Guillory.
Active pallbearers are Tavoris Marks, Christian Thomas, Cornell Charles, Carl Patrick Duchane, Sidney Vilo Jr. and Byron Bowles.
Honorary pallbearers are Willie “Pop” Wilson Jr., Anderson Clay Jr., Ronnie Jeanlewis, Floyd Clavelle, James Wallace, Tyrone Chanette and Kenneth Matthews.
Condolences maybe expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.