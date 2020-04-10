Mathilde LaSalle Romero, the wife of Keith J. Romero, returned to the arms of her Heavenly Father on the 18th day of March 2020, surrounded by family, after her courageous and pious battle with leukemia. She was laid to rest with a graveside service on March 21, 2020 in Coteau, Louisiana at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date for family and friends.
Mathilde was and remains beloved by every person whose life she enriched by her presence. She had no enemies and lived her entire life turning the other cheek. She spent her 60 years in this world giving her time and compassion to her family, friends and patients. She was the firstborn of Dave and Virgie LaSalle, a selfless best friend and mother figure, spiritual guide and playful big sister to Claudette LaSalle Stoltz (Frank Stoltz), Monique LaSalle Viator (Dale Viator), David LaSalle Jr. (Mae) and Bertrand LaSalle (Christie).
She and Phil Borel Sr. of Loreauville, created five of her favorite blessings whom she loved unconditionally; Rebecca Ann Borel, Phil (Chuck) Charles Borel Jr., husband of Myra, Jacob Anthony Borel, husband of Dawn, James (Jim) Ian Borel, husband of Jill and Melanie Elizabeth Guidry, wife of Travis. Her children found their safe place, peace and harmony throughout their lives under her steadfast warmth and guidance.
Her children and grandbabies were her life’s greatest treasures, with the thanks of Travis Crouch and Rebecca for the gift of life with Caleb Jude “Mimi’s Handsome Dude” Crouch, Laci Touchet for the gift of her mini version of herself, Chyanne Grace Touchet Borel, Ragen Holcomb and Jim for the gifts of Olive Elizabeth and Genie Louise Borel, Myra Dean and Chuck for the gift of Henri Borel, Dawn and Jake for the gift of Iris and Opal Borel and Travis and Melanie for the gift of Caroline Elizabeth Guidry. Once you were brought into her family, you were always loved and accepted as family.
Not only was she Mimi to her grandbabies, but she was also recognized and adored by her nieces and nephews as their very own Mimi; Derrick, Brennan and Austin Stoltz; Brett, Claire, Maria, Matthew, Ian and Nathan Viator; Corey, Erin, Megan, and Emilie LaSalle. There was nothing more that she loved than having her home filled with laughter, commotion and the sounds of little feet.
She leaves behind the Borel family of Loreauville; Emus, Rowena, Hansel, Darlene, Trisha, Dylan, Amy, Beau, Basil, Gail, Toni, BJ, Chad, Gwen, Trini, Carlo, Fallon and Shelby Foti, Max, Monica, Jewel, Julian, Ruby, Luci, Anthony, Harold and Bobbi, all of whom she loved immensely.
She acquired an additional loving family by marrying her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Keith Romero later in her life. Beloved to her, were her stepchildren Tina Romero, wife of Daniel Hanks, Kyle and Elizabeth Romero, Amanda, wife of Michael Delahoussaye and grandchildren Alyssa, Megan and Jesse Delahoussaye, Samantha Romero and one great-grandchild Nevaeh Dore. Also precious to her were her brother and sisters-in-law, Hal and Stephanie Romero, Rhonda and Chris Goodland, Ryan and Mary Ellen Romero and Sandra Ann Romero.
After homeschooling and raising her children, she returned to her impassioned calling of being a nurse. She was a member of the Consolata Nursing Home family who truly enjoyed spending her days with her coworkers and patients. Every person and patient she encountered throughout her years of working there was touched with her kindness, empathy and warm smile.
She had dreams of starting her own balloon business, “Balloon Bundles” in which she was on the cusp of completing, so she could work from home and spend time with her family and grandbabies when the Lord called her name.
Despite her hectic schedule, family, friends, nature and crafting were Mathilde’s passion and delight. In her free time, she enjoyed sitting on her porch drinking coke icees with her husband, painting with her lifelong friend, Bridget Gondran Deville, trips to Lowes and Hobby Lobby, gardening and building she and Keith’s home together, one meticulous piece at a time. There was nothing that Mimi could not beautify, but it had to be on a budget as her frugality was a benchmark of her life.
She enjoyed raising their spoiled chickens and bringing their beloved German Shepard, Gabby Girl, to McDonald’s for chicken nuggets. She loved all of God’s living creatures, especially the bluebirds that would build a nest in her yard’s birdhouse and the finch that built a nest in her chicken yard décor every year. She would gleefully exclaim, “Well this is for the birds!”
There are very few words to describe the incredible woman she was and the positive impact that she has made. She was a devoted Catholic who would help people find faith in their darkest moments. She enhanced everything she touched leaving this world a better place than when she entered it. She is and will forever be deeply missed.
The family would like to thank the staff of MD Anderson Cancer Center, St. Joseph’s Hospice Carpenter House, her Consolata Nursing Home family and each and everyone one of her loving family and friends who participated in her care, supported her battle and prayed for her for the last year and a half.