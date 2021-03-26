A celebration of life for Mary Wagner will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, Rev. Arthur Alexander in Jeanerette and Rev. Kevin Jenkins will be officiating the services. Masks will be required.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the commencement of the celebration at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, in Jeanerette. Mary will be interred at Heavenly Rest Cemetery, in Jeanerette.
Mary, a native and resident of Patoutville, transitioned into God’s loving arms on Friday, March 19, 2021. Mary was born October 9, 1922, to the union of the late Wilson Wagner and the late Mary Paton.
Mary leaves a legacy of faith, love, compassion and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory is her son Henry (Wendy) Alexis, of Patoutville; her three daughters, Bessie (Wilbur) Morris of San Francisco, California, Linda Simon of Jennings and Ethel (Johnnie) Louis of Jeanerette; her sister, Ella Wagner-Dixon of San Antonio, Texas; and also a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Wagner and Mary Paton; her former husbands, Edward Williams Sr. and Cleveland Alexis; her daughter, Idell Theodile Williams; her son, Edward “EJ” Williams Jr.; her sisters, Felecia Mitchell, Louise Clay and Martha Henderson; one infant brother; son-in-law Danny Simon; brother-in-law Herman Dixon; and an infant great-grandchild.
