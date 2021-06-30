Mary Viator

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Mary Lee Lasseigne Viator, 79, on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter to serve as the Celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Viator passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
She is survived by her children, Lynne Viator of New Iberia, Cynthia Viator (Ricky Bourque) of Coteau, Ray Allen Viator of Coteau, David Viator (Lisa) of New Iberia, Bobby Viator (Monica) of New Iberia and Christopher Viator of New Iberia; grandchildren Kristi Gaspard, Cody Gaspard, Dylan Gaspard, Heather Viator, Ashley Perry, Brandi Romero and Taylor Viator; 20 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gloria Roy of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray P. Viator; parents, Dozit and Cecile Maturin Lasseigne; son Ricky James Viator; in-laws Xavier and Lula Mae Viator; and three siblings.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Allen Viator, David Viator, Bobby Viator, Christopher Viator, Cody Gaspard and Taylor Viator. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Perry, Dylan Gaspard, Evan Maturin and Dravin Viator.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.