Mary Viator Menard

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Mary Jane Viator Menard, 80, on Friday, July 31, 2020 ,at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau with Father Brian Harrington officiating.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited by the Men’s Rosary Group in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Coteau, Mrs. Menard passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Mrs. Menard was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending church on Saturday afternoon. She enjoyed playing bourrée, bingo and going to the casino with her late husband. Mrs. Menard was a wonderful cook and spent her later days cooking and watching her soaps and game shows on TV. But her greatest love was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Debra “Debbie” Andre and husband Artie of Coteau, Dayna Verret and husband Craig of New Iberia, Denise Menard of Coteau and David Menard and wife Memorie of Denham Springs; grandchildren Devin Lewis and husband David of Rayne, Dustin Menard of Coteau, Corey Freyou of Coteau, Carla Miguez of Rayne, C.J. Miguez and wife Christina of New Iberia, Cody Miguez and wife Tamra of Alexandria, Scott Arnaud of New Iberia, Seth Verret and wife Cyndil of Milton, Tori Verret of New Iberia, Malori Menard of St. Martinville, Lani Menard of Coteau, Madison and Colton Menard of Denham Springs; great-grandchildren Dylan, Tristen and Ryan Menard, Drake and Dayton Lewis, Logan, Emily and Palyn Freyou, Hali Venable, Laighia Thibodeaux, Caden and Chloe Miguez, Bear Miguez, Bailey Verret, Basin and Easton Louviere and Juan “Monkey” Menard; and her four legged companion, Gin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Eugene J. Menard; parents, Harry and Agnes Romero Viator; in-laws Homer and Azilda Girouard Menard; son Darrel Menard; daughter Donna Menard; grandson Daniel Menard; great-grandchildren Matthew and Avery Arnaud.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are David and Colton Menard, Craig and Seth Verret, Corey Freyou and Scott Arnaud.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ryan, Tristen and Dylan Menard, Drake and Dayton Lewis and Basin Louviere.
The family would like to thank the 3rd, 5th, and ICU floor doctors and nurses of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for all of their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank the many people that offered thoughts and prayers during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Menard’s honor to help defray funeral expenses.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge