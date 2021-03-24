Mary Sonnier

JEANERETTE — Funeral Services will be held for Mary B. Sonnier on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery.
Family requests visitation to begin Friday, March 26, 2021, at David Funeral Home with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 8:30 a.m.
Mary B. Sonnier was a native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette. She was born to Walter and Eunice Trim Zimmerman on September 27, 1943.
Mary passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence in Jeanerette.
She had a great passion for playing bingo and watching old western TV shows. Her very favorite western was “Gunsmoke.”
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lois James Sonnier; her four sons, James M. Sonnier of Jeanerette, Richard P. Sonnier of New Iberia, Walter P. Sonnier of New Iberia, Bryan J. Sonnier of Campti; granddaughters, Tiffany A. Sonnier of Jeanerette, Megan E. Sonnier of New Iberia; great-grandchildren, Andre’ Sonnier of Jeanerette, Isaiah Daye of Jeanerette, Casan Drummer of New Iberia, Haven Drummer of New Iberia, Castle Drummer III of New Iberia and soon to arrive baby Drummer.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Sonnier, Richard Sonnier, Walter Sonnier, Bryan Sonnier, and Chad Stansbury.
She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Eunice Trim Zimmerman and her brother, Herman Zimmerman.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
