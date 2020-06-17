Mary Shannette Lockley

Mary Louise Shannette Lockley, 74, a native and resident of Four Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 7:35 p.m. at her residence.
A public viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street in Franklin. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing).
A private service will be held with the family’s invited guest only. Pastor Darlene Moore will officiate. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 11 a.m. on Friday June 19, 2020.
Mary will be laid to in the St. Peter Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Memories of Mary will forever remain in the hearts of her two sons, Andre Lazar Lockley and wife Kim of Houston and Eddrick Vaughn Lockley and wife LaDonna of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Alecia, Erin, Bryson, Adam and Brionne Lockley; two sisters, Gloria Batiste and her husband Gerald of Four Corners and Annie Watson of Oakland; sisters-in-law Glenn Druilhet, Barbara Mapp and her husband Robert, Marsha Delasbour and her husband Louis and Stephanie Jackson and her husband Artis; brothers-in-law Arthur Lockley and his wife Jescenia and Blane Lockley and his wife Kimberly; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Thomas Lockley; a grandson Alex Lockley; her parents, Adam Shannette and Leola Martin Prevost Shannette; and her brothers Theopolis “Frank”, Alexander Benjamin and Albert Prevost.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Louise (Shannette) Lockley, please visit our floral store.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of the arrangements.