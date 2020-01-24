A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Mary S. Charles, 95, the former Mary Smith, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Church of Christ, 667 Charles Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and resume at the Church of Christ on Saturday 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Entombment will be in St. Edward Roman Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Mary Smith was born on August 10, 1924, in New Iberia, to the late Charley Smith and Susie Devine. She was the baby of the family; the youngest of five children: one brother and three sisters. She was united in holy matrimony to Obey Hebert Charles Sr. and God blessed this union with eleven children: six sons and five daughters.
Sister Mary was baptized at an early age and was a lifetime active member of Anderson Street Church of Christ. She loved the Lord and trained all of her children in how to love and serve the Lord.
Mary Smith Charles was no stranger to hard work. In addition to making sure that all of her children received a quality education and were well taken care of, she worked as a cook, domestic worker and switchboard operator to help support her family. She loved to cook and grow beautiful flowers. She truly had a “green thumb” and was known in the neighborhood on West Washington Street for her cooking and flowers.
Sister Mary departed this life on Monday, January 20, 2020. At her side were her children.
Along with her parents and siblings, Sister Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Obey Hebert Charles Sr.; her daughter Darlene Arvan; and three sons, Robert Peter Charles, Morgan “Marvin” Lee Charles and Obey Hebert Charles Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children Maxine Provost of New Iberia, Rose Mary (Donald Warren) Brown of Inglewood, California, Louis D. Charles of Houston, Texas, Sheila Ann Thomas of Houston, Texas, Gail Charles (Larry) Wright of Cypress, Texas, Joseph H. (Markessa) Charles of Cypress, Texas, and Michael Wayne Charles of Houston, Texas; her special daughters Shelby G. Fondal of New Iberia, Shirlee Webb of Los Angeles, California and Nella Dyes of Breaux Bridge; fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers are Joseph Hale Charles, Michael Wayne Charles, Kendrick Charles, Tramaine Charles, Quinton Charles and Orlando Jones.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.