Mary R. Tebbetts

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Rentrop Tebbetts, 94, was a native of New Iberia and a resident of Rockport, Texas, where she died peacefully at her home late evening on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
She graduated from Mt. Carmel in 1941 at the young age of 15. She graduated from The Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI) in 1944 at the age of 18 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was a retired school teacher with the Iberia Parish School Board. She taught fourth grade at Magnolia (Nina Gates) where she is fondly remembered as the witch for the school carnival and then at Lee Street Elementary until her retirement in 1981.
She has always had an unwavering faith, a love for Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was always praying, especially her Rosary, and attending mass. She was definitely a role model for our faith in God and the Holy Catholic Church. She loved spending time with family and friends and always brought joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was loved by all. Her retirement years were spent fishing, whenever and with whomever was willing to take her.
Survivors include her six children Nina Mortensen (Bill), Dollie Renard (Billy), Marian Delahoussaye (Frank), Alice Hale, Mary Edley (Allen) and Ronald Tebbetts (Charlean); her 25 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Donald K. Tebbetts; her parents Wyatt T. and Ruby Marin Rentrop; her sister Marian Rentrop LeJeune; her grandson Christopher W. Renard and her son-in-law Bill Mortensen.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald W Bruce and his staff, the staff with Harbor Hospice and Sheila Pena, private caregivers for their kind and compassionate care of our loving mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mary Tebbetts to the Congregation of Our Lady of Mt Carmel, PO Box 1160, Lacombe, 70445-1160.
In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor all Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while in the church and in the indoor mausoleum at Holy Family Cemetery. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.
Pallbearers will be close members of her family.
Funeral service will be held on April 9, 2021, at St Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Visitation with be held at 9 a.m. with a Rosary recited at 10 a.m. A Mass will follow. Burial will be held at Holy Family Cemetery and Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Arrangements entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Home & Crematory, 814 E. Main St., Rockport, Texas, 78382.