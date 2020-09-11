Mary R. Mitchell

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Mary R. “Toot” Mitchell, 89, the former Mary Ransom, at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Onuegbe, Celebrant.
Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery in adherence to the CDC/local regulations.
A resident of Loreauville, she passed at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
“Toot,” as she was affectionately known, was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where she was a former member of the Altar Society, a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court No. 195 of Loreauville, and a former member of the Silver Knights Social Club.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Cecile Mitchell of Loreauville and Ella Louise Broussard and Stepheny Mitchell Jones (Louis) of Port Allen; three sons, Chanley Mitchell Sr. (Deborah) and Louis “Papa” Mitchell Sr. (Jennie) Mitchell, both of Loreauville, and Michael “Vern” Mitchell (Debbi) of New Iberia; 26 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mitchell; her parents, John Junius Ransom and Cecile Broussard Ransom; one sister, Virginia R. Julien; and two brothers, Wallace Ransom Sr. and Baby Boy Ransom.
Active pallbearers will be Chanley Mitchell Jr., Louis Mitchell Jr., Patrick Broussard Sr., Brian Broussard Sr., Michael Mitchell Jr. and Haney Green Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chanley Mitchell Sr., Louis Mitchell Sr., Michael “Vern” Mitchell Sr., Junius Jefferson, Ralph Julien Sr., Louis Jones and members of the Knights of Peter Claver Council No. 195.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.