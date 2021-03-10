A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Mary Robicheaux Broussard, 68, who died Friday, March 5, 2021, in Hammond. Interment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
