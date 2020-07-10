Mary P. Godfrey

A graveside service and interment will be held for Mrs. Mary Alice Godfrey, 79, the former Mary Alice Placide, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery at 1610 Neco Town Road in New Iberia. Rev. Mark Lewis (her Pastor) and Rev. Francis L. Davis will officiate.
Mary Alice accepted Christ as her Savior and was a lifetime member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in New Iberia. At the church, she served as President of the Usher Ministry and assisting with many other church activities. She worked for forty-one years as a Dietary Manager at New Iberia Manor South.
She leaves to mourn her passing her special friend, Newton Thompson Sr. of New Iberia; one son, Ronald Boseman of New Iberia; two daughters, Phyllis Rochelle and Sandra Campbell, both of Lafayette; three brothers, Wilfred Placide Jr., Charles Joseph Placide Sr. (Lenora), both of New Iberia, and Larry James Placide (Ellen) of Jeanerette; one sister, Lois Lopez (Howard) of New Iberia; special cousin, Rose Cormier of New Iberia; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Godfrey; daughter Rosalind Richard; parents, Wilfred Placide Sr. and Sadie Vital Placide; sister-in-law Hazel Cora Placide; two sons-in-law, Arthur Campbell and Clarence Rochelle; nephew Grove Keith Lopez; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Active Pallbearers are Charles Joseph Placide Jr., Lionel Collins, Ron Maze, John Antoine, Damon Placide Sr. and Roderick Moton.
Honorary Pallbearers are Wilfred Placide Jr., Charles Joseph Placide Sr., Larry James Placide, Newton Thompson Jr., Howard Lopez and Nathaniel Mitchell.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and required to wear masks.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
