A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Mary Nell Roman, 72, the former Mary Nell Raymond, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Good Samaritan COGIC, with Pastor Kirk Douglas Berry officiating. She will await the resurrection in Beau Pré Memorial Park Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation hours will be observed from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Thursday, December 2, 2021, and resume at Good Samaritan COGIC from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks required at the funeral home, church and cemetery for all attendees.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 7:38 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her residence.
Mary Nell accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Good Samaritan COGIC where she was the mother of the church and treasurer. She was employed at Walmart for over 25 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Yolanda Roman of Acworth, Georgia, Sheryl Batiste (Ted) and Thelma Roman Gedward (Norbert) of New Iberia; one son, Junius Lee Roman Jr.; two bonus sons, Clarence Smith Jr. and Jacolby Allen, whom she reared as her own, of New Iberia; two brothers, Charles Jackson Jr. (Gail) of Norwalk, California and Kenneth Raymond (Cassandra); two stepbrothers, Rev. Isaiah Perro Sr. of New Iberia and Rev. Ezekial Perro of Stone Mountain, Georgia; a dear friend Gloria Deal of New Iberia; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Jackson Sr. and Olivia Raymond Perro; stepfather Bishop Ernest Perro; stepbrothers Bishop Ordie Perro Sr., Chester Perro, Elder Sidney Perro, Rueben Perro Sr. and Wilfred Perro; stepsisters Ernestine Dorsey, Merecedes Lockette and Romanelle Dapremont; and a dear friend Helen Michael Bell.
Active pallbearers are Ernie Cole Jr., Dequacious Roman, Demario Roman, Jabryson Roman, Ted Batiste Jr. and Jakyland Mitchell.
Honorary pallbearers are Jacolby Allen, Edward Roman Jr., Perez Lively, John Roman Sr., Jarvis Daniels and Dexter Celestine Sr.