Mary Louise Ponkonin Meyers passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 4:20 a.m. at her residence.
She was a native of Chicago, Illinois, and a resident of New Iberia.
She was a homemaker, enjoyed being with her family and especially loved her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Steven Paul Meyers; sons, Richard Paul Meyers and his wife Kimber and Steven Paul Meyers Jr. and his wife Alexis; daughters, Brandi Meyers, Jennifer L. Carvalho and Ciejie Meyers, all of New Iberia, and Nikki Curtsinger and her husband Brandon of Sulphur; and 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Joseph Ponkonin; her mother, Jean Marie Behensky; and her brothers, Frank and Earl Ponkonin.
You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Meyers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.