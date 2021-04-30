JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mary Margaret Moore Verret on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Family requests visitation to begin at 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette.
A resident of Jeanerette, Mary Margaret Moore Verret, 90, was born on December 14, 1930, in New Orleans to Theodore J. and Carrie Bergeron Moore.
Mary passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 6:45 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Facility.
Mary Verret was employed for 40 years and retired from First National Bank of Jeanerette. She was also employed at Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping for antiques, clothing and jewelry. She was very close to her brother Ted Moore. They were never very far apart. Mary had a special place in her heart for her fur baby Sam.
Mary Verret is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leonard J. Verret, of Jeanerette; her nieces Mary Anne Moore of New Iberia and Flavia Marie Verret Kidder of Texas; and one cousin, Carolyn Bergeron Romero of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore J. and Carrie Bergeron Moore and her brothers Cleveland Moore and Theodore “Ted” Moore.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.