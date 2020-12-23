The heavenly gates opened on Friday, December 18, 2020, to welcome our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Affectionately known as “Mem,” Mary Louise Butts Davison, 86, was reunited in death with her loving husband of 34 years, August Davison Jr.; parents, Victor and Bernice Butts Sr.; son Wendol Grant; granddaughter Moneshia Eligwe; sisters Linda Butts and Rosa Bell Polidore; and brothers Henry Lee Butts, Alfred Nathan Butts, Larry Leroy Butts and Victor Butts Jr.
Left to treasure a legacy of precious memories are her children Clifton (Beverly) Grant Jr., Quanetta (Jonathan) Lewis and Lyle Grant; sisters Helen Ruth Edwards, Loretta Butts and Diana (Willie) Brown; brother Joseph Charles Butts Sr.; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four special friends Ruby Ward Lewis, Audrey Joe, Doris Stanton and Ellen Mills; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In consideration of the pandemic, the family has elected to modify the traditional homegoing service. The visitation is scheduled on Sunday, December 27, 2020, from 1p.m. until 4 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home, 314 E. St. Peter St., New Iberia, LA. Burial will be private.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.