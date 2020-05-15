A graveside service will be held for the immediate family of Mary Louise Braquet-Vincent, 86, who passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mary was a devout and faithful Christian, who prayed for many people in their time of need. She always made herself available to lend a helping hand. Mary had much appreciation for art and things of beauty. She enjoyed eating out and spending time with her family. Mary also loved reading and going to the movies. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons Wade A. Vincent Jr., Wayne A. Vincent and John J. Vincent of Broussard; daughters Gwen Vincent Adkins and Mary Lynn Colley-Vincent, both of Broussard and Marie L. Vincent-Ballou of Rayne; brother Gilman Braquet Jr.; sister Lee Ann Romero; grandchildren Erica Adkins Courville, Andrew M. Vincent Sr., Thomas H. Adkins, Christopher Alexa Ballou, Tyler Vincent and Logan Vincent; great-grandchildren Hannah M. Courville, McKenzie J. Vincent, Aryiel Raney, Zane Raney and Andrew M. Vincent Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade A.Vincent Sr.; daughter Sharren A. Vincent; parents, Gilman and Lorine H. Braquet Sr.; and sister Eve Marie Castille.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
