Mary Louis

A Mass of Christian burial for Ms. Mary Debra Louis, 66, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan O. Praem., Celebrant, officiating.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 4:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Dr. Davita B. Lancelin (Larry) of New Iberia, Melissa G. Wright (James) of Lafayette and Terri L. Restrepo (Rubin) of Katy, Texas; four sisters, Barbara Jefferson, Dinah Louis, Wanda Alex and Ella Gilbert (Alvin), all of New Iberia; two Godchildren, Bianca Powers (Christopher) and Nicole Evans (Shaun) of New Iberia; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome Louis and Ella L. Bastian; one brother-in-law, Glenn Alex; and a host of preceding relatives.
Active pallbearers are Nicholas Louis, Steven Louis, Quinton Kinchen, Christopher Powers, Taurean Roberts and Tyrell Curley.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Lancelin Sr., James Wright, Ruben Restrepo Jr., Larry Lancelin Jr., Kevin Restrepo, Mason Wright and Alvin Gilbert.