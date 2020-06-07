A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Mary Lou Evans, 78, who passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, Mary Lou Johnson Evans was born in Trinity, Texas, on March 24, 1942, to the late David Alfred Johnson and Eunice Ruth Barnett Johnson. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was an excellent cook and loved doing word search puzzles, reading, gardening and camping, but what she cherished most was time spent with her family. Mrs. Evans was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by daughters Debbie Enzmann of California and Tammy Evans Waguespack of New Iberia; son Ricky Paul Evans of New Iberia; brother Alfred Eugene “Buddy” Johnson and wife Sherrie of Trinity, Texas; sisters Jackie Watters of Houston, Jo Johnson of New Iberia and Sue Johnson of New Iberia; grandchildren Cherime Roberts (Bryan), James Dean Palmisano, Dakuiry Palmisano, Jaci Comeaux (Harley), Cody Dupuis (Tiffanie), Brittany Dupuis, Tyler Dupuis (Heather), Harley Waguespack, Gabriele Enzmann, Evan Enzmann and Sierra Gaspard; and great-grandchildren Ashton and Ryder Palmisano, Kanon and Rowan Comeaux, Paislee and Xander Dupuis, Kohen and Kyzer Palmisano, Lane and Bryson Bryant and Layla Luke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Dean Evans; second husband, Lawrence Armentor; son Carroll David Evans; daughter Cindia Marie Evans; and sisters Ruthie Childs and Shirley Hodges.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Evans, Dakuiry Palmisano, James Dean Palmisano, Cody Dupuis, Tyler Dupuis and Ashton Palmisano.
Honorary Pallbearers are Buddy Johnson and Kohen and Ryder Palmisano.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.