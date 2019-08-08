Visitation for Mrs. Mary Lee Theresa Derouen, 83, will held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Acadian Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at noon. The funeral procession will then leave Acadian Funeral Home and go to Memorial Park Cemetery located on Admiral Doyle Drive. Father Garrett B. Savoie will officiate at the cemetery.
Mrs. Derouen passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 1 a.m. Mrs. Derouen was born on February 6, 1936, in Franklin. She resided in Erath. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play baseball and spending time with her family. She had a heart of gold.
The family would like to thank, Hospice of Acadiana, Concept Care and Abbeville General Hospital.
Left behind to cherish her memory are three sons, Jessie Derouen Sr. and wife Linda of New Iberia, Jason Derouen and wife Rebecca of New Iberia and Jack Derouen of New Iberia; a daughter, Jodie Derouen and companion Slyvestre of Lafayette; three sisters, Theresa Savoie of Franklin, Lynn H. Metz of Florida and Lethress H. Aucoin of Houma; a brother, Dudless Hebert of Franklin; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; along with a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Hebert and Angelle Simoneaux Hebert; her husband, Clifton Derouen Jr; four sisters and four brothers.
Pallbearers will be Jessie Jr., Jacob, Seth, Jordan, Derrick and Landen Derouen
To view guestbook go to www.acadianfuneralhome.net.
Acadian Funeral Home of New Iberia, is in charge of arrangements, 802 Weldon St., 364-6162.