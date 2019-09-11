Mary Lavergne Falgout

Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus on the Teche in New Iberia for Mary Joyce Lavergne Falgout, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. Services will be conducted by Fr. Keith Landry.
She is survived by her son, Troy L. Falgout of New Iberia; a daughter, Nancy F. Musacchia and husband Vincent of Broussard; eight grandchildren, Christopher Pellerin and his wife Joi, Haley F. Duckworth and husband Kade, McKenzi Falgout, Alexandra and Paige Darby, Zachary, Emily and Nataly Musacchia; four great-grandchildren, Audri McGinn, Emily Pellerin, Remi and Sully Duckworth; one brother, Edward Lavergne; and one sister, Delores Desormeaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Herman Falgout; her parents, Alexander and Amie Lavergne; and her sister, Janelle Albert.
She was a loving and giving woman. She volunteered as a Pink Lady for the hospital, a volunteer at Consolata Nursing Home and served as a Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart of Jesus on the Teche. She was a member of the Third Order of The Carmelites.
A special thanks to Danny Dartez for his special loving care for our mother.
To view guestbook go to www.acadianfuneralhome.net.
Acadian Funeral Home of New Iberia, is in charge of arrangements, 802 Weldon St., 364-6162.