A private funeral service will be conducted for Mary Labit Segura who passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at her residence in Coteau.
A native of New Iberia and lifelong resident of Coteau, Mary Segura was born on January 12, 1941, to Ledies and Esther Landry Labit.
Mary loved being with her family. Her favorite pastimes were working alongside her husband in the vegetable garden and cooking. According to her husband Lastie, she was the best cook in all of Coteau.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Lastie Segura, of Coteau; three children, Darrel Segura of Coteau, Melissa Segura of Coteau and Jesse Segura of New Iberia; one sister, Joanna Delahousse of New Iberia; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Elton Segura; and her parents Ledies and Esther Landry Labit.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
