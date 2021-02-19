Mary L. Johnson

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain for the former things are passed away. (Rev. 21:4)
A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Mary “Lee Lee” Johnson, the former Mary Lee Lyons, at 11 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Minister Dwayne Hypolite officiating.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
Mary “Lee Lee” Lyons Johnson, 75, was born on August 18, 1945, to the late Edna Raymond and Samuel Lyons. A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mary passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her residence.
At a young age, she was baptized at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in New Iberia by Rev. Larry W. Norbert Sr. She began her service to the Lord at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and later joined West End Bibleway Christian Fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Francis L. Davis, where she remained a faithful dedicated member until she became ill.
She now joins in glory her parents, Edna Raymond and Samuel Lyons; three sisters, Rita Grim, Lillie Mae Lyons Syrie and Barbara Davis; and one son, Ronald Carol Johnson.
She leaves in God’s care three daughters, Connie Vangure (Larry), Sandra Johnson (Levy) and Latoya Johnson; one brother, Richard Lyons (Gwen); eleven grandchildren, Nerissa Joseph (Patrick), Connie Bryant (Garrett), Natasha Celestine (Norbert), Dwayne Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson (Tiffany), Tenisha Viltz (Quentin), Shyann Vangure, Jeremy Lively, Jeremyah Lively, Tillaijha Bernard and Diamond Robinson; four great-grandchildren, Kaja Joseph, Ajah Joseph, Fabian Ward Jr. and Khylie Viltz; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be expresses at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.