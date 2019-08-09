Mary Kathryn McGee

Mary Kathryn (Viator) McGee was born December 25, 1941, in New Iberia and passed away August 5, 2019, in Shepherd, Texas, at the age of 77.
She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas, Court of Saint Teresa of Avila No. 2500. She worked for Sears and was a beautician and prepared taxes for many years. She enjoyed motorcycle trips, fishing, camping and dancing. Christmas was her favorite holiday, as well as spending time with her family.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Whitney Joseph Viator and Goldie (Judice) Viator; sister Mollie Ann Viator; and great-grandson, Beaux McGee.
She is survived by her former husband and life partner, James Darrell McGee; son Sonny Darrell McGee and wife Christie of Opelousas; daughter Molly Ann Young of Shepherd, Texas; stepdaughters Sonia Langham and husband Jeff of Shepherd, Texas, and Cindy Carr and husband Randy of Kingwood, Texas; brother Glenn Joseph Viator and wife Gretchen of New Iberia; sister Joy Rita Viator Voorhies of New Iberia; grandchildren Payton Young, Cole Young, Morgan Young, John McGee Sr., Sonny “Boo” McGee Jr., Chance McGee, Brock McGee, Justin Olivier, Jacob Cargle, Jessica Cargle, Emma Jane Langham, Jefferson Langham and Courtney Weber; and great-grandchildren John McGee, Hunter McGee, Peyton McGee, Wesley McGee, Braydon McGee, Camdon McGee and Ella Rain Cargle.
Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Visitation will also be at David Funeral Home in New Iberia on Saturday, August 10, 2019, beginning at 8 a.m. with a Rosary Service starting at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Father Ed Degeyter officiating.
Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
Pallbearers for the service will be Chance McGee, Cole Young, Joseph “River” Phillips and Brock McGee.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Logan Robin and Robert B. Temple.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of local arrangements.