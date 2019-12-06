Mary Jane Caver

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Mary Jane J. Caver, 81, at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Sucharski, Celebrant.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 7 a.m. until the time of the service with a rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A native of St. Martinville and resident of Los Angeles, California, she passed at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Saint Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Breaux Bridge.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Christopher Caver of Los Angeles, California; one granddaughter, Destinnee Caver of Florida; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Harry Johnson Jr., Harry Lee Johnson (Marie) both of St. Martinville, and Michael Dauphine of San Antonio, Texas; five sisters, Edmonia Robertson (Joseph) of St. Martinville, Dorothy Polk of Lafayette, Theresa Tucker of Baton Rouge, Debra Johnson of Breaux Bridge, Sheila Johnson of Jeanerette, and Wanda Wiltz of Houston, Texas, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorenzo Caver; her parents, Harry Johnson Sr. and Olivia Thibodeaux Johnson; two sisters, Betty Lou J. Flugence and Selena Johnson Ortiz and one brother, Harold Johnson.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.