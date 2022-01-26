DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Mary Jane Bourque Galtier will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, Mary Jane will be laid to rest at the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, with the Rosary being prayed at 5:30 p.m. Visiting hours will resume at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. dismissal on Thursday.
Mary Jane was born on April 4, 1932, to the late Albert and Olita Hoffpauir Bourque and was an only child. She passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at her residence in Delcambre at the age of 89.
Jane was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Altar Society. She gave of herself for many years as a caretaker at Delcambre High School and the US Postal Service.
She enjoyed fishing, crabbing and spending time with the ones she loved. Above all, Mary Jane was dedicated to her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Vicky Galtier Breaux and husband Raymond Breaux and Wendy Galtier and companion Mike Stelly all of Delcambre; one son, Albert Galtier of Delcambre; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grand,child.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Curdis Galtier; an infant daughter Olita Galtier; and her daughter-in-law, Julie Ann Fields Galtier.
Pallbearers will be John Breaux, Joshua Breaux, Albert Galtier, Albert O. Galtier, Keith Decoux, Draven Galtier and Eric Primeaux.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Mary Jane’s memorial page at www.evangelinedelcambre.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of Delcambre is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Galtier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.