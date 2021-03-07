Mary Helen Bourque Toups

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Leroy Joseph Toups, the former Mary Helen Bourque, 83, at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Arockia Doss Palthasar officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at noon.
Mrs. Toups passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Toups was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and the St. Anne Altar Society. She and her husband were very active volunteers of the KC Council 3425, where she donated her time to planning the KC Fishing Rodeo and numerous trips and activities.
Her hobbies included listening to and dancing to Cajun French music and cooking. She loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leroy J. Toups, of New Iberia; one daughter, Angela T. Rentrop and husband Kirk; four sons, Barry Toups, Kerry J. Toups and wife Crystal, Randy J. Toups and wife Ashley and Troy J. Toups and wife Jenny, all of New Iberia; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jile and Adia Gary Bourque; three sisters, Alma Thibodeaux, Hazel Comeaux and Gladys Romero; and one brother, Claude Bourque.
Pallbearers will be Kerry Toups, Randy Toups, Troy Toups, Chase Rentrop, Jacob Rentrop and Kody Toups. Barry Toups, Dorjan Toups and Kirk Rentrop will be honorary pallbearers.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.