Mary Grace Rentrop

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Mary Grace Chaisson Rentrop, 84, who passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her residence.
Mary was a native of Morgan City and resident of New Iberia.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Dale Rentrop; children Karen Rentrop Messinger and husband, Mark, Kim Rentrop and wife, Freda, Karla Rentrop Norris and husband, Randy, Kirk Rentrop and wife, Angela, all of New Iberia, Kristi Rentrop Brooks and husband, Ted, of Leesburg, Georgia and Kay Rentrop Pena of Wellington, Florida; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Vina Baker for the excellent care provided for 20 years and also the nurses of Hospice of Acadiana.
Mrs. Rentrop donated her body to LSU Medical Research.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of Acadiana at .www.hospiceacadiana.com/donate