A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Mary Grace Benoit Migues, 88, who passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in New Iberia.
Interment will be at a later date.
A resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Migues was born in Gueydan on February 28, 1931, to the late Ovey Benoit Sr. and Ella Mae LeMaire Benoit. She enjoyed camping, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Toni Migues Bourque of New Iberia, Cheryl Migues Dore Hebert and husband Billy of New Iberia, Frankie Migues Higdon and husband Clint of Olive Branch, Mississippi; grandchildren, Steven Dore and wife Mandy, Ryan Dore and wife Shanna, Tonia Green, Bill Higdon and wife Sallie, Dawn Duhon and husband Bud and Summer Dupuis; sister Patsy DeBiasi of New Iberia; brother,Ovey “MoMo” Benoit Jr. of Gueydan; 19 great grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren with one due next month.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Joseph Migues; sisters, Anna Belle Derouen, Annie Mae Broussard, Hazel Sonnier, Quida Borres; brothers, Purvis Benoit, J.C. “Iyo” Benoit, Shelton Benoit, Raymond Benoit; grandsons, John W. Green Jr., Brad Marshall Dore; sons-in-law, Marshall Joseph Dore Jr., John W. Green Sr., and Ronald James Bourque.
