A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Mary Ellen Puckett, 85, who passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Inurnment will be private. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Mary Ellen Landry Puckett was born in Patoutville on January 20, 1936, to the late Euzebe and Aerice Landry.
She retired as branch manager of City Bank & Trust in New Iberia. She was an awesome cook and loved people and traveling, but what she cherished most in life was spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Puckett is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Howell Denver “Denny” Puckett Jr. of New Iberia; two sons, David Puckett (wife Cheryl Daly Puckett) of Broussard and John Puckett (wife Courtney Ott Puckett) of Youngsville; daughter Eileen Puckett Lejeune (husband Brad Lejeune) of Broussard; three brothers, August Paul Landry (wife Garolyn Landry) of Lafayette, Louis J. “Pete” Landry of Jeanerette and Zeb Landry (wife Jacqueline Landry) of New Iberia; five grandchildren Lauren Puckett, Chase Lejeune (wife Lauren Trahan), Kristen Lejeune, Alyce Toups (husband Alec) and Zack Puckett; and two great-grandchildren, Kulynn and Siegen Lejeune.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Andrew “Andy” Landry.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
