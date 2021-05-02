Mrs. Mary Ellen Blanchard Bradford passed away on April 22, 2021. Ellen was born in Jeanerette on August 28, 1932, to Ellen and Utcher Blan–chard. Most recently she lived in the countryside of Jefferson county and Tallahassee.
Ellen is survived by three children, Kevin (Doug), Sharon (Stuart) and Glen (Lisa); daughter-in-law Sally Bradford; four grandchildren, David Dial (Robin), Sarah Woodson, Angela Bradford and Marianne Hall; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Duane Bradford; son Neal Bradford; parents, Utcher and Ellen Blanchard; and her brother Paul Blanchard.
While Ellen was attending the University of Southwestern Louisiana she met and married Duane, her husband of 61 years. She subsequently graduated from Southwestern with a BA majoring in English. Later Ellen moved with Duane to Tampa, Tallahassee, and Monticello, Florida. At the time of her death she was residing in Tallahassee.
While in Tallahassee, Ellen raised her four children, taught school as a substitute teacher, edited the Florida Bar Journal, worked for the FSU Library and the Florida Legislature. Although Ellen moved to Florida to raise her family, her Louisiana roots were always strong and ever present in her life.
Ellen was an enthusiastic gardener whose gardening skills ranged from small to large, the multi-acre grape vineyard being her grandest effort. Sewing, art and reading were other favorite interests. She sewed, knitted, crocheted and quilted, often sewing her own designs and illustrations into her quilts. Along with making quilts for all of her family members and friends, she made numerous quilts for newborns in the neonatal unit at the local hospital. Ellen loved mysteries and had many favorite authors. Tony Hillerman, Lee Child and Anne Rice were on the top of her list.
There will be no public funeral service. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Project in memory of Mary Ellen.