TEXAS — Funeral services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, in Breckenridge, Texas, for Mary Elizabeth Johnson, 86. She is the former Mary Elizabeth Gravois of Jeanerette.
Mary Elizabeth was born on August 16, 1935, in Louisiana and resided most of her life in Stephenville, Texas. She attended St. Joseph Convent, taught by the Religious Sisters of Mercy.
She is survived by her only child, Chris Allen Johnson of Stephenville, Texas; her brother Carol J. Gravois; her sister-in-law Patti Murphy Gravois; her sister Elodie Gravois Smith; and her beloved brother-in-law Mike Smith, all of Jeanerette.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Whitt Johnson and her parents, Edvige Fortier Gravois and P. Armand Gravois.
Mary Elizabeth loved her family and enjoyed coming back to Louisiana to visit with them.
She will be missed by all.