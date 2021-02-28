A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral
Home in New Iberia for Mary Elaine Gautreau, 67, who passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, in New Iberia. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Ms. Gautreau was born on April 18, 1953, to the late Forrest and Elaine Dautreuil Gautreau. She worked has a cashier at WalMart in New Iberia for over fifteen years and enjoyed traveling with her companion.
Survivors include her sister Brenda (Jerry) Gonsoulin of New Iberia; two nieces, Angela LeBlanc and Rene Bodin; nephew Darin (Heather) Gonsoulin; two great-nephews, Drake Bodin and Kade Gonsoulin; three great-nieces, Misty (Ben) Early, Kelci Bodin and Karli Bodin; and her companion Russell Keith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by other family members, Greg Bodin and Edward LeBlanc.
