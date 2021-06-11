Mary Edna Collins Wesley, 76, a resident and native of Charenton, passed away peacefully at 9:57 a.m. on June 5, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3041 Chitamacha Trail Charenton, LA 70523, from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian burial which will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with Father Christopher Cambre serving as the celebrant. Inurnment will take place a later time in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Charenton.
Memories of Mary will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Earl Gasper Jr. of Charenton, Michael Gasper Sr. (Tiffany) of Fort Worth, Texas, Erick Gasper (Roshandra) of Charenton, Marshall Wesley III (Denise) of Denton, Texas, and Michael Gasper Jr. of Baldwin; siblings John P. Collins of Riverside, California, Blanche Conway of Riverside, California, Chester Collins (Tina) of Brandon, Florida, Clifford Collins (Pat) of Jeanerette, Gerald Collins (Jemenda) of Addison, Texas, Elizabeth Haggerty of Carrollton, Texas, Magdalene Drexler of Addison, Texas and Monica Prejean (Howard) of Charenton; fifteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Wesley Jr.; parents, John and Eliza Collins; and her siblings Juanita C. Black, Anthony Collins, William Collins, Jerome Collins and Freddie Collins.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma.
Please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Edna Collins Wesley, please visit the funeral home floral store.