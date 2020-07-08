Mary Dequir Dennis

Mary “Poopae” Dequir Dennis, 106, a native of St. Martinville and resident of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at 7:17 a.m. at her residence.
A private service will be held with the family’s invited guest with Father Francis Damoah, SVD serving as the celebrant.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Friday July 10, 2020.
Mary will be laid to rest in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memories of Mary or “Cousin Poopae,” as she was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of her children five children, Lawrence (Stella) Dennis Sr. of St. Louis, Mary (Ernesto) Ruiz of Jeanerette, Ruth Lydia of Dallas, Jessie Dennis of Fort Worth, Texas, and Doris Hamilton of Jeanerette; two brothers, Lloyd Dequir and Harold Dequir both of Lafayette; twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her three children, her parents and her five siblings.
The family acknowledges with sincere appreciation the many act of kindness shown to them. Special thanks to Acadian Hospice, Nurse Wendy Cole, Carrie Faircloth and Laura Brown.
Jones Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.