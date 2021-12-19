Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Mary David Peck, 64, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Inurnment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Carencro, Mary passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home.
Mary was the daughter of Dennis and Cora Mae David. In her younger days, she enjoyed working at David Funeral Home for many years, going to the family camp at Cypremort Point, spending time with her nieces and nephews and trips to the casino with her mom and husband Steve. Mary was an animal lover and always had a four-legged companion to care for. Her pets were like her children and she loved them dearly. Mary was always ready to lend a helping hand with a smile. She was kind, loving and caring and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her brothers Danny J. David Sr. and wife Mavis of New Iberia, Richard David of New Iberia and Royal J. David and wife Elizabeth of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; her nephews Danny J. David Jr. and his wife Angella of New Iberia, Kemp David and his wife Trisha of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Lance M. David and his wife Lulu of Youngsville, Dexter D. David and his fiancée Allie Brown of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Mason R. David of Windell, North Carolina and Andre M. and Peyton L. David of both Rocky Mount, North Carolina; her nieces Kristi David Minvielle and her husband Robert Sr., Kelly David Perkins and her husband Chris, all of New Iberia, and Sarah Elizabeth David of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; her great-nephews Blake A. Locasico and wife Kayla of Loreauville, Robert B. Minvielle, Ethan J. David and companion Alisha Thammavongsa, both of New Iberia, Kayden J. David of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Maddox L. David of Youngsville; her great-nieces Anna Kate Minvielle and Hannah E. David and companion Jordan Morvant, both of New Iberia; her great-great-nephew Leõn S. David of New Iberia; her great-great-nieces Averie and Allie Locasico of Loreauville and Harper K. David of New Iberia; her aunts Laura Mae V. Broussard and her husband Olan of Franklin and Dorothy V. McDonald of New Iberia; her biological brothers Charlie Bourque of Newcumberland, West Virginia, Louis Badeaux of Medford, Oregon and Anthony Keplinger of Supular, Oklahoma; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Dean Peck; parents Dennis and Cora Viator David; and numerous aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mary’s honor to an animal shelter, humane society or pet adoption center of your choice.
