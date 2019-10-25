Mary D. Antoine

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Mary “Susie” Antoine, the former, Mary Davis, 73, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Fondal Sr., officiating.
She will await the resurrection in St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at her residence.
“Susie” as she was affectionately known, accepted Christ as her Savior and remained a member of Little Zorah Baptist Church. She was a graduate of the Jonas Henderson High School Class of 1965.
She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Lutricia Davis, Karen Davis and Suzy Antoine of New Iberia; four step-daughters, Laura (Bobby) Miller of Dallas, Texas, Dynella (Raymond) Miller, Orelia Antoine and Selina Farrier all of New Iberia; four step-sons, Pastor Harald (Clara) Antoine and Kennon (Gwen) Antoine, Carlios (Sheryl) Antoine, all of New Iberia, and Lloyd (Vicki) Antoine of Dallas, Texas; three sisters, Rosemary Guidry and Leatha Mae (Oswald Sr.) Jacquet of Olivier and Alice Lewis of New Iberia; one brother, Michael Davis of Olivier; five grandchildren, Bryant Malveaux Jr., Brandon Malveaux, Brad Malveaux, Daria Bowie and Ja’Niya Antoine; five great-grandchildren, Bry’Onna Malveaux, Braylon Malveaux, Camryn Malveaux, Bryant Malveaux III and Brycen Malveaux; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Antoine; parents, Milton Davis Sr. and Alice Polite Davis; three sisters, Patricia Shivers, Yvonne Crofton and Elaine Ledet; one brother, Milton Davis Jr.; and one grandchild, Mercedes Davis.
Active Pallbearers are Brandon Malveaux, Oswald Jacquet Jr., Eddie Chretien Jr., Wilfred Chretien, Eien Jacobs, Kendrick Porter, Troy Hill and Raymond Miller Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are Adrian Wilson, Zarcharis Antoine, Carlois Antoine Jr., Kenneth Gregoire Jr., Kent Wilkes, Brad Malveaux, Bryant Malveaux, Kennon Antoine, Carlois Antoine Sr. and Lloyd Antoine.
