Mary Crosby

Mary Louise Arceneaux Crosby, 87, a native of Four Corners and resident of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 19, 2021, at 9:05 p.m., at her residence.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., at the St. John Baptist Church in Four Corners. Burial will follow services in the Sorrel Community Cemetery.
Memories of Mary will forever remain in the hearts of her sons Alvin Crosby Sr. of Houston, Texas, and Darrell (Malfreda) Crosby of Jeanerette; five daughters, Mrs.Sam (Patricia) Crosby of San Antonio, Texas, Elaine Thomas of Jeanerette, Mrs. Kim (Shirley) Sampay of Carencro, Mrs. John (Mabel) Herring of Sacramento, California and Debra Crosby of New Iberia; one brother, Junius Arceneaux of Four Corners; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents and her three siblings.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma.
